Jason Robertson is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Stars and the Montreal Canadiens meet at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 36 points in 35 games (11 goals and 25 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 2 2 6 at Blues Dec. 27 1 0 1 5 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 2 2 9

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) to the team.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 1 1 2 3 at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 1 1 1

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Roope Hintz's season total of 33 points has come from 15 goals and 18 assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 1 0 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 3 0 3 4 at Blues Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Michael Matheson has helped lead the offense for Montreal this season with six goals and 21 assists.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 31 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Dec. 30 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 28 1 0 1 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 0 1 1 4 at Wild Dec. 21 0 2 2 3

