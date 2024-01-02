The Brooklyn Nets (15-18) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs on BSNO and YES.

Pelicans vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and YES

BSNO and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 119 - Nets 112

Pelicans vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 6.5)

Pelicans (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-6.9)

Pelicans (-6.9) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



Over (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.5

With their .545 ATS win percentages this year, both the Pelicans (18-15-0 ATS) and the Nets (18-15-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

New Orleans (4-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (44.4%) than Brooklyn (1-5) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (16.7%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Brooklyn and its opponents do it more often (51.5% of the time) than New Orleans and its opponents (48.5%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 10-8, a better record than the Nets have put up (5-15) as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

With 116 points per game on offense, the Pelicans are 12th in the NBA. At the other end, they give up 113 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

New Orleans is grabbing 44.2 boards per game (11th-ranked in league). It is ceding 43.5 rebounds per contest (16th-ranked).

So far this year, the Pelicans rank 10th in the league in assists, dishing out 26.4 per game.

New Orleans ranks 13th in the NBA with 13 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 13.9 forced turnovers per game.

The Pelicans are draining 11.4 three-pointers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and they have a 36.9% three-point percentage (14th-ranked).

