The No. 13 LSU Tigers should come out on top in their matchup versus the Wisconsin Badgers at 12:00 PM on Monday, January 1, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

LSU vs. Wisconsin Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction LSU (-9.5) Over (56.5) LSU 39, Wisconsin 18

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Tigers have covered the spread seven times in 11 games.

LSU has an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

There have been 10 Tigers games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 56.5 points, six fewer than the average total in this season's LSU contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Badgers have a 27.0% chance to win.

The Badgers are 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, Wisconsin is 1-0 against the spread.

Badgers games have gone over the point total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

Wisconsin games this year have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 8.8 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Badgers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 46.4 27.8 52.3 19.7 41.8 37.5 Wisconsin 22.8 18.9 21 17.7 25.4 20.6

