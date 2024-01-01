The LSU Tigers are double-digit favorites (-10.5) in this season's ReliaQuest Bowl, where they will meet the Wisconsin Badgers. The game kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on January 1, 2024, airing on ESPN2 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the LSU vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

LSU vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

LSU has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Tigers have an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.

Wisconsin has compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +600 Bet $100 to win $600

