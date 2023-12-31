The New Orleans Pelicans, with Zion Williamson, face off versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williamson, in his most recent action, had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 112-105 win over the Jazz.

With prop bets in place for Williamson, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.6 20.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.4 6.9 Assists 4.5 4.6 3.8 PRA -- 33.6 31.4 PR -- 29 27.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Williamson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Lakers

Williamson has taken 15.5 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 13.8% and 16.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williamson's Pelicans average 102 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 114.3 points per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.8 assists per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zion Williamson vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 26 13 2 3 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.