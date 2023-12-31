Tyler Seguin will be among those in action Sunday when his Dallas Stars face the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center. If you'd like to wager on Seguin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Seguin has scored a goal in nine of 34 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Seguin has a point in 18 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points five times.

Seguin has an assist in 12 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Seguin goes over his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Seguin Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 128 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-42).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 34 Games 5 23 Points 3 10 Goals 2 13 Assists 1

