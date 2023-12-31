Roope Hintz will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks face off at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Hintz in the Stars-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Roope Hintz vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Hintz has averaged 16:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In 10 of 32 games this season, Hintz has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 21 of 32 games this year, Hintz has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Hintz has an assist in 14 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hintz's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he goes over.

There is a 45.5% chance of Hintz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 128 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-42).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 5 32 Points 7 14 Goals 6 18 Assists 1

