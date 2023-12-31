Brandon Ingram, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - December 31
When the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) and Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) play at Smoothie King Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, Brandon Ingram and LeBron James will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO, SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pelicans' Last Game
The Pelicans won their previous game versus the Jazz, 112-105, on Thursday. Ingram was their top scorer with 26 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|26
|3
|5
|1
|2
|1
|CJ McCollum
|22
|3
|6
|2
|0
|4
|Zion Williamson
|21
|10
|8
|0
|1
|0
Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Ingram puts up 23.8 points, 4.8 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, making 50.4% of shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 9.9 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 57.5% from the field.
- Zion Williamson averages 22.6 points, 6.4 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- CJ McCollum puts up 20.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 42.3% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Herbert Jones is putting up 10.4 points, 2.7 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|22.3
|3.7
|5.5
|0.7
|1
|1.3
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|15.1
|11.1
|2.8
|1
|1.4
|0.7
|CJ McCollum
|18.9
|3.7
|3.8
|1.4
|0.6
|3.5
|Zion Williamson
|17
|5.8
|2.9
|0.6
|0.4
|0.1
|Trey Murphy III
|14.3
|4.3
|1.8
|0.8
|0.2
|2.6
