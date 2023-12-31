The New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -5.5 230.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

In 12 of 32 games this season, New Orleans and its opponents have gone over 230.5 points.

New Orleans' matchups this year have an average total of 228.7, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Pelicans' ATS record is 17-15-0 this season.

This season, New Orleans has been favored 17 times and won nine, or 52.9%, of those games.

New Orleans has a record of 5-3 when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pelicans have a 71.4% chance to win.

Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 12 37.5% 115.6 230 113.1 227.4 229.1 Lakers 16 48.5% 114.4 230 114.3 227.4 229.3

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

The Pelicans have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.

New Orleans has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 15 opportunities on the road.

The Pelicans score 115.6 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 114.3 the Lakers give up.

When New Orleans scores more than 114.3 points, it is 14-4 against the spread and 13-5 overall.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Pelicans and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 17-15 3-5 15-17 Lakers 15-18 1-1 17-16

Pelicans vs. Lakers Point Insights

Pelicans Lakers 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 14-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-6 13-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-4 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 114.3 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 13-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-6 15-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-4

