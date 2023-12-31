The New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) take on the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) as 5.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet LA.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA

BSNO and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 116 - Lakers 113

Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 5.5)

Lakers (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-3.8)

Pelicans (-3.8) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.9

The Lakers (15-18-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 7.6% less often than the Pelicans (17-15-0) this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 3-5 ATS record New Orleans puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, New Orleans does it less often (46.9% of the time) than Los Angeles (51.5%).

The Pelicans have a .529 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-8) this season while the Lakers have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-9).

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans rank 13th in the NBA with 115.6 points per game so far this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 12th with 113.1 points allowed per game.

With 44.1 rebounds per game, New Orleans is 13th in the NBA. It allows 43.8 rebounds per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this year, the Pelicans rank 14th in the league in assists, dishing out 26.2 per game.

New Orleans ranks 13th in the NBA with 13 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 13.9 forced turnovers per game.

While the Pelicans rank in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 11.2 (fourth-worst), they rank 16th in the league with a 36.4% three-point percentage.

