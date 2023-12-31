Miro Heiskanen will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks play on Sunday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Heiskanen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

In three of 34 games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Heiskanen has a point in 16 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 15 of 34 games this year, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 63.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 128 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-42).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 34 Games 5 24 Points 4 4 Goals 0 20 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.