The McNeese Cowgirls (4-8) meet the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

McNeese vs. UAPB Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McNeese Players to Watch

  • Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Julia Puente Valverde: 5.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAPB Players to Watch

  • Zaay Green: 19.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jelissa Reese: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Coriah Beck: 10.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Maori Davenport: 6.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Maya Peat: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.