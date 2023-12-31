Best Bets, Odds for the Buccaneers vs. Saints Game – Week 17
Check out best bets as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.
When is Buccaneers vs. Saints?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Buccaneers are the bet in this game. They're favored by 3.3 more points in the model than BetMGM (5.8 to 2.5).
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Buccaneers a 57.4% chance to win.
- The Buccaneers have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).
- The Saints have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.
- This season, New Orleans has been at least a +114 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (-2.5)
- The Buccaneers have put together a record of 10-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Tampa Bay has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- The Saints have covered the spread four times over 15 games with a set spread.
- New Orleans is 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (42)
- Tampa Bay and New Orleans average 1.8 more points between them than the over/under of 42 for this matchup.
- The Buccaneers and the Saints have seen their opponents average a combined 2.1 fewer points per game than the over/under of 42 set in this game.
- Buccaneers games have hit the over on six of 15 occasions (40%).
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Saints' 15 games with a set total.
Chris Godwin Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|15
|2.3
|1
|59.5
|1
Alvin Kamara Receiving Yards (Our pick: 36.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|54.1
|5
|38.5
|1
