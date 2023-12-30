The UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) welcome in the James Madison Dukes (8-4) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

The Dukes put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 61.5 the Warhawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.5 points, JMU is 7-1.

UL Monroe is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.

The Warhawks score 76.4 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 61.8 the Dukes allow.

When UL Monroe scores more than 61.8 points, it is 7-1.

When JMU gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-2.

This season the Warhawks are shooting 41.3% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Dukes give up.

The Dukes shoot 41.5% from the field, just 6.3% higher than the Warhawks concede.

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)

22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91) Katlyn Manuel: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.4 FG% Jakayla Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Sania Wells: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Lauren Gross: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Schedule