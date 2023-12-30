How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will aim to end a four-game road skid when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- The Warhawks' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (36.3%).
- This season, UL Monroe has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.3% from the field.
- The Warhawks are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 92nd.
- The Warhawks' 71.2 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 64 the Mountaineers allow.
- When it scores more than 64 points, UL Monroe is 4-2.
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison
- UL Monroe scores 87.5 points per game at home, and 60.3 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Warhawks are giving up 5.5 fewer points per game at home (70) than on the road (75.5).
- UL Monroe drains more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than on the road (28.8%).
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|L 63-62
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|L 97-73
|Montagne Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|L 75-65
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|Marshall
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
