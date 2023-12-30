The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will aim to end a four-game road skid when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (36.3%).

This season, UL Monroe has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.3% from the field.

The Warhawks are the 87th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 92nd.

The Warhawks' 71.2 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 64 the Mountaineers allow.

When it scores more than 64 points, UL Monroe is 4-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

UL Monroe scores 87.5 points per game at home, and 60.3 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Warhawks are giving up 5.5 fewer points per game at home (70) than on the road (75.5).

UL Monroe drains more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than on the road (28.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule