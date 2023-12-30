Saturday's game that pits the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (11-0) versus the No. 6 USC Trojans (10-0) at Pauley Pavilion has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCLA, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Bruins enter this matchup following an 85-46 victory against Hawaii on Thursday.

The Bruins enter this matchup on the heels of an 85-46 victory over Hawaii on Thursday. The Trojans head into this game on the heels of an 85-77 victory against Long Beach State on Thursday. Charisma Osborne's team-high 17 points led the Bruins in the win. McKenzie Forbes scored 36 points in the Trojans' win, leading the team.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA vs. USC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 LA

Pac-12 LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 75, USC 69

Top 25 Predictions

UCLA Schedule Analysis

The Bruins beat the No. 15 UConn Huskies in a 78-67 win on November 24, which was their best victory of the season.

The Bruins have four wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.

UCLA has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCLA 2023-24 Best Wins

78-67 over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 24

77-71 on the road over Ohio State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 18

95-78 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on December 10

77-74 at home over Princeton (No. 48) on November 17

81-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 51) on December 3

USC Schedule Analysis

The Trojans defeated the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes in an 83-74 win on November 6, which was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Trojans are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

USC has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Bruins have two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 64th-most in Division 1.

USC 2023-24 Best Wins

83-74 over Ohio State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 6

64-54 over Seton Hall (No. 30) on November 20

71-70 over Penn State (No. 38) on November 22

67-51 at home over FGCU (No. 58) on November 10

85-44 at home over Cal Poly (No. 115) on November 28

UCLA Leaders

Kiki Rice: 13.5 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 54.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

13.5 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 54.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Lauren Betts: 16.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 77.1 FG%

16.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 77.1 FG% Osborne: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)

14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68) Gabriela Jaquez: 13.7 PTS, 54.0 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

13.7 PTS, 54.0 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Londynn Jones: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.0 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (31-for-81)

USC Leaders

JuJu Watkins: 26.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.4 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (23-for-49)

26.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.4 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (23-for-49) Rayah Marshall: 14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%

14.3 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.3 BLK, 54.8 FG% Forbes: 12.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

12.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50) Kayla Padilla: 7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Taylor Bigby: 8.1 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins have a +335 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30.4 points per game. They're putting up 90.5 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are allowing 60.1 per contest to rank 99th in college basketball.

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 24.8 points per game, with a +248 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.5 points per game (25th in college basketball) and allow 56.7 per contest (57th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.