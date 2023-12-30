How to Watch the Tulane vs. Wichita State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wichita State Shockers (4-8) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Tulane vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison
- The Green Wave average only 1.1 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Shockers give up to opponents (68.8).
- Tulane has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.
- Wichita State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 67.7 points.
- The 63.8 points per game the Shockers put up are just 1.1 more points than the Green Wave allow (62.7).
- When Wichita State totals more than 62.7 points, it is 3-5.
- When Tulane gives up fewer than 63.8 points, it is 7-0.
- The Shockers are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Green Wave concede to opponents (40.1%).
- The Green Wave make 41.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Shockers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Tulane Leaders
- Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 48.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)
- Hannah Pratt: 12.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (24-for-77)
- Irina Parau: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.5 FG%
- Amira Mabry: 7 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Howard
|W 67-52
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Little Rock
|W 66-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Maine
|W 64-61
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/6/2024
|South Florida
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
