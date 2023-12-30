The Wichita State Shockers (4-8) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

  • The Green Wave average only 1.1 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Shockers give up to opponents (68.8).
  • Tulane has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.
  • Wichita State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 67.7 points.
  • The 63.8 points per game the Shockers put up are just 1.1 more points than the Green Wave allow (62.7).
  • When Wichita State totals more than 62.7 points, it is 3-5.
  • When Tulane gives up fewer than 63.8 points, it is 7-0.
  • The Shockers are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Green Wave concede to opponents (40.1%).
  • The Green Wave make 41.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Shockers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tulane Leaders

  • Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 48.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
  • Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)
  • Hannah Pratt: 12.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (24-for-77)
  • Irina Parau: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.5 FG%
  • Amira Mabry: 7 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Tulane Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Howard W 67-52 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Little Rock W 66-57 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Maine W 64-61 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
1/2/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
1/6/2024 South Florida - Devlin Fieldhouse

