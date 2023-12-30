2024 NCAA Bracketology: LSU March Madness Odds | January 1
If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of LSU and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +10000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000
How LSU ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|204
LSU's best wins
LSU picked up its signature win of the season on November 19 by securing an 86-80 overtime victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, the No. 60-ranked team based on the RPI. Will Baker, as the leading scorer in the victory over Wake Forest, dropped 23 points, while Jordan Wright was second on the squad with 15.
Next best wins
- 74-56 at home over Alabama State (No. 170/RPI) on December 13
- 66-62 over North Texas (No. 220/RPI) on November 17
- 106-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 6
- 75-63 at home over North Florida (No. 309/RPI) on November 24
- 87-66 at home over Lamar (No. 310/RPI) on December 21
LSU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- According to the RPI, the Tigers have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 38th-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 21st-most.
- The Tigers have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, LSU gets the 233rd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- Looking at the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games versus teams that are above .500 and two games against teams with worse records than their own.
- LSU's upcoming schedule features three games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
LSU's next game
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV Channel: SEC Network
