Saturday's contest between the No. 7 LSU Tigers (12-1) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 89-59 and heavily favors LSU to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their last time out, the Tigers won on Wednesday 80-48 over Coppin State.

LSU vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 89, Jacksonville 59

Other SEC Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 14 Virginia Tech Hokies on November 30, the Tigers registered their best win of the season, an 82-64 home victory.

LSU has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

LSU has eight wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in Division 1.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 74) on November 25

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 139) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 154) on November 17

83-53 at home over Louisiana (No. 222) on December 10

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)

18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26) Mikaylah Williams: 17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62)

17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62) Flau'jae Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

12.0 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Angel Reese: 19.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.7 FG%

19.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.7 FG% Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers' +468 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 36.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 93.9 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 57.9 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

