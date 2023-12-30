The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) will try to build on an eight-game win streak when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena as 6.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -6.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana Tech's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 139.5 points in four of 11 outings.

Louisiana Tech's games this season have had an average of 139.4 points, 0.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Louisiana Tech is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Grand Canyon has been more successful against the spread than Louisiana Tech this season, tallying an ATS record of 5-3-0, compared to the 6-5-0 mark of Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 7 87.5% 83.4 159.2 68.0 131.5 144.9 Louisiana Tech 4 36.4% 75.8 159.2 63.5 131.5 139.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Louisiana Tech Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score an average of 75.8 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 68.0 the Antelopes allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.0 points, Louisiana Tech is 4-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 5-3-0 3-3 3-5-0 Louisiana Tech 6-5-0 1-1 5-6-0

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon Louisiana Tech 14-4 Home Record 9-6 5-5 Away Record 4-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.8 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.