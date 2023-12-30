Saturday's contest features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) squaring off at Cam Henderson Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 77-75 win for Louisiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Louisiana vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Louisiana vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 77, Marshall 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana (-1.6)

Louisiana (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Marshall is 4-7-0 against the spread, while Louisiana's ATS record this season is 6-4-0. The Thundering Herd have gone over the point total in four games, while Ragin' Cajuns games have gone over six times.

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. They're putting up 78.4 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.3 per contest to rank 193rd in college basketball.

Louisiana pulls down 33.0 rebounds per game (321st in college basketball) while allowing 34.4 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.4 boards per game.

Louisiana knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball), 4.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 39.0% from beyond the arc (18th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.9%.

Louisiana wins the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 11.4 (145th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.8.

