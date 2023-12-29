The Northwestern State Demons (2-10) aim to halt a seven-game road losing streak at the LSU Tigers (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Northwestern State matchup in this article.

Northwestern State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern State vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline

Northwestern State vs. LSU Betting Trends

Northwestern State is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Demons have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.

LSU has put together a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tigers games have hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.