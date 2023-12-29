The Northwestern State Demons (2-10) will visit the LSU Tigers (7-5) after dropping seven road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Northwestern State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

Northwestern State is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Demons are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 165th.

The Demons average only 0.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Tigers allow (70.2).

Northwestern State has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

At home Northwestern State is putting up 80.3 points per game, 16.5 more than it is averaging on the road (63.8).

In 2023-24 the Demons are conceding 9.9 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (85.2).

Beyond the arc, Northwestern State drains more treys away (8.0 per game) than at home (6.8), and makes a higher percentage on the road (31.0%) than at home (28.1%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule