How to Watch New Orleans vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
New Orleans vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
New Orleans Stats Insights
- New Orleans has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.5% from the field.
- The Privateers are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 56th.
- The Privateers put up 6.8 more points per game (76.3) than the 'Jacks allow their opponents to score (69.5).
- New Orleans has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.
New Orleans Home & Away Comparison
- New Orleans is putting up more points at home (94 per game) than on the road (67.3).
- In 2023-24 the Privateers are conceding 20.5 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than on the road (84.3).
- Beyond the arc, New Orleans knocks down fewer treys away (5.3 per game) than at home (6.5), but makes a higher percentage away (31.6%) than at home (31%).
New Orleans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ San Francisco
|L 85-72
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/14/2023
|Birmingham-Southern
|W 91-51
|Lakefront Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/8/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Lakefront Arena
