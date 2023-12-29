The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) will look to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. SFA Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas



Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans Stats Insights

New Orleans has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.5% from the field.

The Privateers are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 56th.

The Privateers put up 6.8 more points per game (76.3) than the 'Jacks allow their opponents to score (69.5).

New Orleans has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

New Orleans is putting up more points at home (94 per game) than on the road (67.3).

In 2023-24 the Privateers are conceding 20.5 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than on the road (84.3).

Beyond the arc, New Orleans knocks down fewer treys away (5.3 per game) than at home (6.5), but makes a higher percentage away (31.6%) than at home (31%).

