Friday's game at William R. Johnson Coliseum has the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) squaring off against the New Orleans Privateers (5-7) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-67 victory, as our model heavily favors SFA.

The game has no set line.

New Orleans vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

New Orleans vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 80, New Orleans 67

Spread & Total Prediction for New Orleans vs. SFA

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-13.1)

SFA (-13.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

SFA's record against the spread this season is 4-6-0, and New Orleans' is 5-3-0. The 'Jacks are 6-4-0 and the Privateers are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers put up 76.3 points per game (147th in college basketball) while giving up 76.3 per outing (298th in college basketball). They have a 0 scoring differential.

New Orleans falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. It collects 37.5 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 41.7.

New Orleans makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (332nd in college basketball) at a 29.8% rate (313th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 per outing its opponents make, shooting 30.4% from deep.

New Orleans has committed 3.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.8 (181st in college basketball) while forcing 15.3 (24th in college basketball).

