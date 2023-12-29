Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars will play on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to wager on Heiskanen's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 25:25 on the ice per game.

In three of 33 games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Heiskanen has a point in 15 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Heiskanen has an assist in 14 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Heiskanen goes over his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-41).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 33 Games 4 23 Points 3 4 Goals 0 19 Assists 3

