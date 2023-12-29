The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) meet the McNeese Cowboys (9-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on B1G+.

McNeese vs. Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

McNeese Players to Watch

Shahada Wells: 18.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Christian Shumate: 12.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Antavion Collum: 9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Omar Cooper: 5.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Damian Richards Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Michigan Players to Watch

Dug McDaniel: 18.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Olivier Nkamhoua: 16.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Terrance Williams II: 11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Nimari Burnett: 9.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Tarris Reed, Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

McNeese vs. Michigan Stat Comparison

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG McNeese AVG McNeese Rank 52nd 82.1 Points Scored 80.8 64th 301st 76.9 Points Allowed 56.5 3rd 145th 37.6 Rebounds 39.6 67th 176th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.4 87th 70th 8.9 3pt Made 7.6 171st 155th 14.0 Assists 14.5 121st 241st 12.6 Turnovers 8.2 6th

