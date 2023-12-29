The McNeese Cowboys (10-2) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Crisler Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

McNeese vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV: B1G+

McNeese Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys have shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
  • This season, McNeese has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.7% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at 175th.
  • The Cowboys average just 1.9 more points per game (80.3) than the Wolverines give up to opponents (78.4).
  • McNeese is 6-0 when it scores more than 78.4 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

  • At home McNeese is putting up 87.3 points per game, 14 more than it is averaging away (73.3).
  • The Cowboys concede 53.3 points per game at home, and 68 on the road.
  • At home, McNeese drains 8.1 3-pointers per game, 0.3 more than it averages away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (37%) than away (42.5%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Mississippi University for Women W 92-23 The Legacy Center
12/13/2023 Southern Miss W 67-48 The Legacy Center
12/17/2023 Louisiana W 74-72 The Legacy Center
12/29/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
1/6/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/8/2024 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum

