How to Watch McNeese vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The McNeese Cowboys (10-2) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Crisler Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
McNeese vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: B1G+
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys have shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
- This season, McNeese has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.7% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at 175th.
- The Cowboys average just 1.9 more points per game (80.3) than the Wolverines give up to opponents (78.4).
- McNeese is 6-0 when it scores more than 78.4 points.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison
- At home McNeese is putting up 87.3 points per game, 14 more than it is averaging away (73.3).
- The Cowboys concede 53.3 points per game at home, and 68 on the road.
- At home, McNeese drains 8.1 3-pointers per game, 0.3 more than it averages away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (37%) than away (42.5%).
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi University for Women
|W 92-23
|The Legacy Center
|12/13/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 67-48
|The Legacy Center
|12/17/2023
|Louisiana
|W 74-72
|The Legacy Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/8/2024
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
