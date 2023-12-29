The McNeese Cowboys (10-2) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Crisler Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

McNeese vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: B1G+

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys have shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

This season, McNeese has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.7% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at 175th.

The Cowboys average just 1.9 more points per game (80.3) than the Wolverines give up to opponents (78.4).

McNeese is 6-0 when it scores more than 78.4 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

At home McNeese is putting up 87.3 points per game, 14 more than it is averaging away (73.3).

The Cowboys concede 53.3 points per game at home, and 68 on the road.

At home, McNeese drains 8.1 3-pointers per game, 0.3 more than it averages away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (37%) than away (42.5%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule