Trey Murphy III and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be facing the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 116-115 loss versus the Grizzlies, Murphy put up 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Below we will break down Murphy's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 14.5 15.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 Assists -- 1.7 PRA -- 21.8 PR -- 20.1 3PM 2.5 2.9



Trey Murphy III Insights vs. the Jazz

Murphy has taken 10.2 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 3.7% and 3.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Murphy is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans average the eighth-most possessions per game with 102.2. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 119.3 points per contest, the Jazz are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Jazz are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 42.4 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz concede 28.6 assists per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

The Jazz give up 14.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 29th-ranked in the league.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 33 12 5 0 3 0 1 12/13/2022 25 0 0 2 0 1 1 10/23/2022 40 16 9 1 3 0 0

