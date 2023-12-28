SWAC teams will take the court across two games on Thursday's college basketball slate. That includes the Alcorn State Braves taking on the DePaul Blue Demons at Wintrust Arena.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Alabama State Hornets at Miami Hurricanes 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ACC Network X Alcorn State Braves at DePaul Blue Demons 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 -

Follow SWAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!