The Kansas State Wildcats are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4.5), in this season's Pop-Tarts Bowl, where they will oppose the NC State Wolfpack. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will act as host on December 28, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. NC State matchup.

Kansas State vs. NC State Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Time: 5:45 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Camping World Stadium

Kansas State vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-4.5) 47.5 -185 +150
FanDuel Kansas State (-3.5) 47.5 -164 +136

Kansas State vs. NC State Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Wildcats are 6-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
  • NC State has compiled a 6-4-1 record against the spread this year.
  • The Wolfpack have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Kansas State & NC State 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas State
To Win the National Champ. +50000

