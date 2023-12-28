If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gibsland-Coleman High School at Bossier High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 28

12:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Minden High School at Haughton High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 28

1:30 PM CT on December 28 Location: Haughton, LA

Haughton, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola College Prep at Airline High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28

6:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at Benton High School