Tyler Seguin will be in action when the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues meet on Wednesday at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Seguin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In nine of 32 games this season, Seguin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Seguin has a point in 18 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points five times.

Seguin has posted an assist in a game 12 times this year in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

Seguin has an implied probability of 54.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are giving up 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 5 23 Points 3 10 Goals 1 13 Assists 2

