The Military Bowl will feature the Virginia Tech Hokies squaring off against the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Offensively, Virginia Tech ranks 57th in the FBS with 28.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 55th in points allowed (322.2 points allowed per contest). Tulane is posting 379.2 total yards per contest on offense this season (72nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 333.4 total yards per contest (32nd-ranked).

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics

Tulane Virginia Tech 379.2 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.3 (73rd) 333.4 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.2 (14th) 156.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.6 (45th) 222.4 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.8 (86th) 17 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (20th) 25 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (106th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 2,406 yards on 185-of-283 passing with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 286 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has run for 1,290 yards on 243 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Chris Brazzell II has totaled 44 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 711 (54.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 74 times and has five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has caught 33 passes and compiled 599 receiving yards (46.1 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson's 26 receptions (on 44 targets) have netted him 439 yards (33.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has been a dual threat for Virginia Tech so far this season. He has 1,994 passing yards, completing 58% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 642 yards (53.5 ypg) on 146 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 155 times for 727 yards (60.6 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 25 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has hauled in 38 catches for 667 yards (55.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Jaylin Lane has caught 37 passes for 524 yards (43.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Dae'Quan Wright has a total of 366 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 28 passes.

