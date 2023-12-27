The Tulane Green Wave play the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Military Bowl as 5.5-point underdogs on December 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. A 48.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech game info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech statistical matchup

Virginia Tech Tulane 386.3 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.2 (50th) 322.2 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.4 (50th) 175.6 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (66th) 210.8 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.4 (70th) 13 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (66th) 13 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Virginia Tech leaders

In 13 games, Michael Pratt has passed for 2,406 yards (185.1 per game), with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.4%.

Also, Pratt has run for 286 yards and five TDs.

In 13 games, Makhi Hughes has rushed for 1,290 yards (99.2 per game) and seven TDs.

Lawrence Keys III has 33 receptions for 599 yards (46.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

Tulane leaders

Kyron Drones has led the way for the Hokies' offense this year, posting 1,994 passing yards with 15 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 58% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he's generated through the air, Drones has also added 642 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

Bhayshul Tuten has collected 727 rushing yards (4.7 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns in 12 games for the Hokies.

As a receiver, Tuten has racked up 25 catches on 38 targets for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

As part of the Hokies' passing offense, Da'Quan Felton has caught 38 balls on 73 targets for 667 yards and eight touchdowns.

