The Dallas Stars (20-8-4) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (17-15-1) on the road on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have put up a 6-3-1 record after putting up 34 total goals (six power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 20.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 38 goals in those games.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will win Wednesday's game.

Stars vs. Blues Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Blues 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+135)

Blues (+135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Stars vs Blues Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (20-8-4 overall) have a 6-4-10 record in contests that have required overtime.

Dallas has 23 points (10-2-3) in the 15 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The four times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-2-1 (three points).

Dallas has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-1-1 record).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 23 times, and are 18-3-2 in those games (to register 38 points).

In the eight games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 12 points after finishing 6-2-0.

In the 17 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 11-5-1 (23 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 9-3-3 (21 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 6th 3.5 Goals Scored 3 22nd 14th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.33 22nd 23rd 29.8 Shots 30.6 16th 17th 30.7 Shots Allowed 32 24th 13th 22.11% Power Play % 11.58% 31st 2nd 86.41% Penalty Kill % 78.89% 21st

Stars vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

