The Louisville Cardinals will battle the USC Trojans in the Holiday Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Louisville vs. USC? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Louisville vs. USC?

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Rancho San Diego, California

Rancho San Diego, California Venue: Petco Park

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 33, USC 31

Louisville 33, USC 31 Louisville has won 77.8% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (7-2).

The Cardinals are 4-1 (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

USC has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Trojans have played as an underdog of +210 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: USC (+6.5)



USC (+6.5) Louisville is 6-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games when favored by 6.5 points or more so far this season.

USC owns a record of 3-9-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Trojans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Louisville vs. USC matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58.5)



Over (58.5) Five of Louisville's games this season have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 58.5 points.

There have been 11 USC games that have finished with a combined score higher than 58.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 72.7 points per game, 14.2 points more than the point total of 58.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.9 50.6 49 Implied Total AVG 30.2 33.1 26.8 ATS Record 6-6-1 5-2-0 1-4-1 Over/Under Record 6-7-0 3-4-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 4-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66.9 65.8 68.5 Implied Total AVG 42.8 42.6 43.2 ATS Record 3-9-0 2-5-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-3-0 5-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 4-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.