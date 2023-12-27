Can we expect Evgenii Dadonov finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars take on the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dadonov stats and insights

In eight of 30 games this season, Dadonov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in two games against the Blues this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Dadonov has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Dadonov averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:22 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:28 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 10:49 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:50 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:04 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:32 Away L 5-4 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.