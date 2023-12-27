Can we expect Evgenii Dadonov finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars take on the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

  • In eight of 30 games this season, Dadonov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken three shots in two games against the Blues this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Dadonov has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Dadonov averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.

Blues defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Dadonov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:22 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:28 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 10:49 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:50 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:04 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:32 Away L 5-4
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

