Having lost four in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Sabres' game against the Bruins can be watched on TNT and Max, so tune in to catch the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/7/2023 Bruins Sabres 3-1 BUF 11/14/2023 Sabres Bruins 5-2 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 85 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.

The Bruins' 98 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 25 goals during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 32 20 24 44 34 20 28.6% Brad Marchand 32 13 15 28 30 17 35.5% Pavel Zacha 29 8 13 21 11 13 51.4% James van Riemsdyk 31 6 14 20 6 2 50% Charlie Coyle 32 10 10 20 15 16 52.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have given up 120 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 28th in the NHL.

The Sabres have 106 goals this season (3.0 per game), 14th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Sabres have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players