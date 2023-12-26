The injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) ahead of their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) currently includes three players. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26 from Smoothie King Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pelicans head into this matchup following a 106-104 loss to the Rockets on Saturday. Zion Williamson recorded 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7 Cody Zeller C Questionable Ankle 1.9 3.1 1.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Derrick Rose: Out (Hamstring), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Marcus Smart: Questionable (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.