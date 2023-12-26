Southwest Division foes face one another when the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) welcome in the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) at Smoothie King Center, starting on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram averages 23.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Zion Williamson puts up 23.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 58% from the floor.

Jonas Valanciunas posts 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Herbert Jones averages 12.2 points, 3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels averages 7 points, 3.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gives the Grizzlies 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (ninth in league).

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 43.4% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bismack Biyombo gets the Grizzlies 6.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while delivering 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Pelicans Grizzlies 113.8 Points Avg. 106.5 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 47.5% Field Goal % 43.6% 35.2% Three Point % 33.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.