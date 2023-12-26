NBA action on Tuesday will see Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) visiting Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) at Smoothie King Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Brandon Ingram vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison

Stat Brandon Ingram Desmond Bane Total Fantasy Pts 952.7 1055.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.6 39.1 Fantasy Rank 33 24

Brandon Ingram vs. Desmond Bane Insights

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Ingram is averaging 23.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 boards per game.

The Pelicans' +73 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.7 points per game (13th in the NBA) while allowing 113.3 per contest (13th in the league).

New Orleans records 44.4 rebounds per game (12th in the league) compared to the 43.6 of its opponents.

The Pelicans knock down 11.3 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 2.2 fewer than their opponents (13.5).

New Orleans and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Pels commit 13 per game (14th in the league) and force 13.7 (11th in NBA action).

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Bane averages 25.1 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (fourth in NBA).

The Grizzlies' -149 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 107 points per game (30th in NBA) while giving up 112.4 per outing (ninth in league).

Memphis falls short in the rebound battle by an average of three boards. It pulls down 42.4 rebounds per game (23rd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.4.

The Grizzlies knock down 13 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), 1.2 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc (28th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 38.7%.

Memphis and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Grizz commit 14.1 per game (23rd in league) and force 14.9 (fourth in NBA).

Brandon Ingram vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats

Stat Brandon Ingram Desmond Bane Plus/Minus Per Game 3.5 -4.3 Usage Percentage 29% 30.3% True Shooting Pct 59.2% 58.6% Total Rebound Pct 8% 7.2% Assist Pct 24.8% 27.3%

