Brandon Ingram plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Ingram, in his last action, had 19 points, five assists and two blocks in a 106-104 loss to the Rockets.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Ingram, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.7 22.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.2 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.5 PRA -- 33.8 32.3 PR -- 28.5 26.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.3



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 17.3% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.5 per contest.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 10.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the eighth-most possessions per game with 101.7.

The Grizzlies give up 112.4 points per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

The Grizzlies concede 45.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies concede 25.5 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

The Grizzlies give up 14.2 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 37 34 4 6 1 0 2 10/25/2023 36 19 7 6 0 0 2

