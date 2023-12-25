Suns vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two of the NBA's best scorers match up when Kevin Durant (third, 30.9 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Suns are 4.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.
Suns vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-4.5
|230.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points nine times.
- Phoenix has an average total of 228.5 in its matchups this year, two fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Suns have put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread.
- Phoenix has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.
- Phoenix has a record of 4-3 when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 22 of 29 games this season.
- Dallas has a 236.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 6.4 more points than this game's total.
- Dallas has gone 15-14-0 ATS this season.
- The Mavericks have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Dallas has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info
Suns vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|9
|32.1%
|114.5
|233.5
|114
|231.9
|228.6
|Mavericks
|22
|75.9%
|119
|233.5
|117.9
|231.9
|233.5
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Over their last 10 contests, the Suns have one win against the spread, and are 3-7 overall.
- The Suns have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
- Phoenix has a worse record against the spread in home games (5-10-0) than it does on the road (6-7-0).
- The Suns score 114.5 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 117.9 the Mavericks give up.
- Phoenix is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall when scoring more than 117.9 points.
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have hit the over six times.
- This season, Dallas is 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-6-0 ATS (.600).
- The Mavericks' 119 points per game are five more points than the 114 the Suns allow to opponents.
- Dallas has put together a 13-5 ATS record and a 15-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114 points.
Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|11-17
|3-9
|16-12
|Mavericks
|15-14
|0-4
|19-10
Suns vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Suns
|Mavericks
|114.5
|119
|16
|7
|6-5
|13-5
|8-3
|15-3
|114
|117.9
|15
|22
|11-10
|7-2
|12-9
|7-2
