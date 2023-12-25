Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Knicks on December 25, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-New York Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden on Monday at 12:00 PM ET.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|31.5 (Over: -122)
|10.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: -156)
- The 31.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Monday is 1.0 more point than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average of 10.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (10.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (5.5).
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|7.5 (Over: +124)
|3.5 (Over: +122)
- The 25.5-point prop total set for Damian Lillard on Monday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average (26).
- His per-game rebounding average of 4.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).
- Lillard has picked up seven assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's over/under (7.5).
- He has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: -104)
- The 12.5-point over/under set for Brook Lopez on Monday is 0.3 lower than his scoring average of 12.8.
- He has grabbed 4.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Lopez has made 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -120)
|8.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: +142)
- The 22.8 points Randle scores per game are 1.7 less than his over/under on Monday.
- He has pulled down 9.5 boards per game, 1.0 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Randle averages five assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.
- Randle's 1.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -132)
|6.5 (Over: -132)
|2.5 (Over: -104)
- The 25.6 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 1.9 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (27.5).
- He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (four) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Brunson has hit three three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
