In this year's Las Vegas Bowl, the Utah Utes are solid favorites (-7) over the Northwestern Wildcats. Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under is 42.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.

Utah vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Utah vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline
Utah vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

  • Utah has covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Utes have covered the spread twice when favored by 7 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
  • Northwestern has compiled an 8-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs this year.

