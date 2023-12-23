In this season's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Georgia State Panthers are underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1), against the Utah State Aggies. Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho will host the matchup on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 62.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. Georgia State matchup.

Utah State vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah State vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-1) 62.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Utah State (-1.5) 61.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 17 Odds

Utah State vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Utah State has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Georgia State has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Panthers have an ATS record of 3-3.

Utah State & Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds

Utah State To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.