Can we expect UL Monroe to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How UL Monroe ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 174

UL Monroe's best win

UL Monroe, in its best win of the season, took down the Central Michigan Chippewas 74-64 on November 11. Nika Metskhvarishvili put up a team-best 16 points with three rebounds and three assists in the contest versus Central Michigan.

UL Monroe's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), UL Monroe is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

UL Monroe faces the 197th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Warhawks' 18 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.

UL Monroe has 18 games left this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UL Monroe's next game

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. UL Monroe Warhawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

