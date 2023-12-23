2024 NCAA Bracketology: Southern March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Southern be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
Want to bet on Southern's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Southern ranks
|Record
|SWAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|128
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern's best wins
Against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Southern notched its signature win of the season on December 3, a 60-59 road victory. That signature victory versus Mississippi State included a team-high 27 points from Tai'Reon Joseph. Brandon Davis, with 12 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 85-71 on the road over UNLV (No. 162/RPI) on November 8
- 69-44 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 321/RPI) on December 9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Southern's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-2
- Southern has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Southern faces the eighth-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- The Jaguars have 19 games left this season, including 14 versus teams with worse records, and none against teams with records north of .500.
- Glancing at Southern's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Southern's next game
- Matchup: Southern Jaguars vs. Ecclesia Royals
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Southern games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.