The Hawai'i Bowl will feature a matchup between the San Jose State Spartans and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina?

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: San Jose State 33, Coastal Carolina 22

San Jose State 33, Coastal Carolina 22 San Jose State has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Spartans have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Coastal Carolina has won four of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Chanticleers are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +260 or more on the moneyline.

The Spartans have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Jose State (-8.5)



San Jose State (-8.5) Against the spread, San Jose State is 8-3-0 this year.

The Spartans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).

Against the spread, Coastal Carolina is 8-4-0 this year.

This season, the Chanticleers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Eight of San Jose State's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 48.5 points.

There have been seven Coastal Carolina games that have ended with a combined score over 48.5 points this season.

The over/under for the matchup of 48.5 is 12.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for San Jose State (33.3 points per game) and Coastal Carolina (28 points per game).

Splits Tables

San Jose State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.3 53.5 58.7 Implied Total AVG 33.2 31 35 ATS Record 8-3-0 2-3-0 6-0-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-2-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.3 55.3 57.2 Implied Total AVG 32.6 33.3 31.8 ATS Record 8-4-0 4-2-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-1 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.